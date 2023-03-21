$2.4b Auckland motorway project completed with construction of new underpass

A new 2km underpass between SH1 and SH18 has completed NZTA's Western Ring Route.

The construction of a new underpass has completed a massive $2.4b motorway project route linking west and north Auckland.

A 2km piece of new road allows drivers heading between Warkworth and Henderson, SH1 to SH18, to move freely without any lights or give way intersections.

It marks the completion of the Western Ring Route, the biggest project ever undertaken by Waka Kotahi when it began, as it included work on SH16 and SH18 motorways and the Waterview Tunnel.

“The Western Ring Route will provide a second route through Auckland, supporting economic transformation as a major freight corridor to enable goods and services to move safely and steadily throughout New Zealand,” transport minister Michael Wood said on Friday.

The reverse link from SH18 to SH1 was opened in February.

The new section is the final part of creating a seamless Western Ring Route from SH1 south of Auckland to SH1 north of Auckland along SH16 and SH18.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A new 2km underpass has linked SH1 to SH18 and completed Auckland's new Western Ring Route.

“The completion of the SH1 to SH18 underpass wraps up two decades of major infrastructure projects on Western Ring Route including the Waterview tunnel, SH16 Causeway Upgrade, and the Northern Corridor Improvements Project,” Wood said.

“Whether this is through the transport of goods, people travelling to work, school or visiting whānau and family, an efficient, safe, modern, and resilient transport network is central to ensuring Auckland thrives.”

Waka Kotahi said the completion of the underpass was also one of the final parts of the Northern Corridor Improvements project after it was given the green light in 2017.

However, drivers heading north along SH1 and then west along SH18 will continue to have to go through lights at the intersection of the two motorways.

Supplied/Supplied An aerial view from Google Maps of the motorway underpass under construction.

Work began on excavating the underpass in mid-2021.

Approximately 16,000m³ of material, the equivalent of six Olympic sized swimming pools, was dug out to create the ‘hole’ of the underpass.

Concrete panels which weigh approximately 13 tonnes each line the walls of the underpass.

Stephen Collett, regional manager transport services at Waka Kotahi, said the underpass would create a more reliable and higher performing motorway network.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Waterview Tunnel was part of the Western Ring Route. (File photo)

The colours which feature inside the underpass reflected the changing colour of the surrounding landscape from the coastline to the east and the Waitākere Ranges to the west, Collett said.

“The urban design narrative was developed in partnership with mana whenua to reflect the cultural history of the area.

“The elements which feature on the entrance to the underpass reflect the Pātiki design which is based on the diamond shape of the flounder fish to represent the diverse kai caught and transported through the area,” Collett said.