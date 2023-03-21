Whānau concerned for man who disappeared after his father's tangi

Kane Skipper’s family are looking for him after he disappeared from his father's tangi.

The whānau of a man who went missing after his father’s tangi are pleading for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Kane Skipper, 44, was last seen leaving the tangi for his father, Manny Skipper, on foot from Motuiti Marae in Foxton on March 10, between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Skipper, who lives in Porirua, was wearing a black vest with a dark blue t-shirt under it, green rugby league shirts, black shoes, and a black knee support on his left leg.

He was also carrying an army-green Tommy Hilfiger fanny pack and a canvas army bag with writing on it and wore a grey Raiders cap and black sunglasses.

Kane Skipper is about 188cm (6 foot 2) tall with a slender build and dark skin, his brother Korey Skipper said.

“He was leaving a tangi, so his mental state of mind wasn’t in the best place.”

As he walked away from the tangi, a black car picked him up and headed towards Foxton.

“That’s the last piece of information that’s 100% accurate.

“No one can confirm if he knew the person or people, or put his thumb out.”

Korey Skipper said friends and whānau have not heard from him since he was picked up and his Eftpos card hasn’t been used.

Kane Skipper’s phone was dead at the tangi and has not yet been turned back on, so it’s not trackable, his brother said.

Supplied Kane Skipper has been missing for at least 10 days.

His family, friends and especially his four children were very worried about him, he said.

While he has been away from home, it’s never been for more than 48 hours, causing concern something “sinister” may have happened, he added.

People have been handing out flyers in Foxton, reaching out to everyone who was at the tangi and contacting anyone they know that may have seen him in the past 10 days.

Supplied Kane Skipper has distinct tā moko on his hand.

Police told Kane Skipper’s partner on Monday that a person matching his description was seen at a BP in Hunterville, Korey Skipper said.

The lead came from a person posting on Facebook that they believed they saw Kane Skipper, but police were yet to track down the footage, he added.

A spokesperson for police said officers had received a missing person’s report and were making inquiries.

If anyone has any information Skipper’s whānau, contact police using the report number 230312/1337.