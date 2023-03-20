Delays on northwestern motorway after crash involving cars and a motorcycle

Traffic is slow on Auckland's SH16 on Monday afternoon after a multi-car and motorcycle crash blocked a lane.

A blockage on the northwestern motorway in Auckland has been cleared following a multi-car and motorcycle crash on Monday afternoon, but Waka Kotahi has warned motorists traffic is still heavy.

Emergency services were called to a crash near the St Lukes off-ramp just before 5.30pm.

Police said in a statement that a motorcyclist was being treated at the scene for moderate injuries after coming off his bike.

Motorists were being advised to delay travel or seek an alternate route, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi said in a tweet at 5.35pm that a westbound lane near the St Lukes off-ramp on SH16 was blocked and cars were having to merge in other lanes to get around it.

“Merge either side with care to pass and expect delays until cleared,” they advised motorists.

St John has been approached for comment.

Aucklanders are without a key train route on Monday after a slip was found on the Western line at Parnell.

KiwiRail was carrying out urgent repairs at the site, which involved an “unstable tree above overhead lines”, AT said. Services will be down to one track between Britomart and Newmarket.

KiwiRail General Manager Metro Operations Jon Knight said the affected line should be reopened on Tuesday morning, with temporary speed restrictions in place in one short section.

Buses will replace rail to reach Britomart from Newmarket, Panmure, Glen Innes and Ōtāhuhu.