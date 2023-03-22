Four eateries in a row hit during overnight crime spree in west Auckland

A glass panel had been smashed in at the front of Turkish restaurant Café Anatolia.

Four eateries in a row appear to have been broken into in Te Atatū Peninsula in West Auckland overnight.

On Wednesday morning, a smashed glass panel could be seen at the front of Turkish restaurant Café Anatolia.

Next door, wood panels have been put in place of broken windows at Domino’s Pizza, Pita Pit and McDonald’s, all on Te Atatū Rd.

One shop owner, who doesn’t want to be named for his safety, said two stores were burgled for the second time.

“We have handed over CCTV footages to the police. It was a group of youths. They come with masks on, wearing hoodies and gloves.

“Police are doing what they can.”

Shilpy Arora/Stuff By 8.30am on Wednesday, some of the damaged glass had been boarded over.

Police have been approached for comment.

