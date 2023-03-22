Four shops vandalised in overnight west Auckland crime spree

A glass panel had been smashed in at the front of Turkish restaurant Café Anatolia.

Four food retailers have been damaged in Te Atatū Peninsula in West Auckland overnight.

On Wednesday morning, a smashed glass panel could be seen at the front of Turkish restaurant Café Anatolia.

Next door, wood panels have been put in place of broken windows at Domino’s Pizza, Pita Pit and McDonald’s, all on Te Atatū Rd.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff By 8.30am on Wednesday, some of the damaged glass had been boarded up.

One shop owner, who didn’t want to be named for his safety, said two stores were burgled for the second time.

“We have handed over CCTV footages to the police. It was a group of youths. They come with masks on, wearing hoodies and gloves,” he said.

“Police are doing what they can.”

Cafe Anatolia's manager Robin Ismail also said it was the second time his premises had been targeted.

“Last time, they took all the tablets and money. It is the same story this time. I am extremely worried as the safe case has been stolen and it had about $3000. I am yet to check the entire cafe."

Local resident Romy McLelland said the incident had left her feeling “concerned” about the shop owners and any young people who may have been involved.

“We are quite used to the crime as it has been happening in the area,” McLelland said.

“I think the kids need to go to school and the community needs to come together to help youth.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they are investigating reports of “wilful damage” to a number of addresses in Te Atatū Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

Police were also investigating an earlier incident on Royal Road, Massey, which was reported around 2.53am.

Inquiries are underway to determine if the two incidents are linked and find who is responsible.