Unruly: How to write an opera, via Zoom

Do you remember the strange story of the Unruly Tourists? Well it's becoming something... more.

Above you can watch Part 4 of Stuff’s new documentary series Unruly, telling the roller-coaster story behind New Zealand Opera’s controversial new work The Unruly Tourists.

The remaining parts will be released daily.

As the writing and composing of The Unruly Tourists gains momentum, there's a sudden roadblock - a global pandemic.

With New Zealand and Australia in lockdown, the team in Auckland (Kennedy), Te Kauwhata (Reihana), Melbourne (Di Somma) and Sydney (Spadaro) are forced to collaborate remotely to get the job done. Almost certainly, this will be the only opera ever written over Zoom - a concept the writing team describes as "ridiculous".

But by May 2021, an early draft is ready to be put to the test. The first workshop - the first time the songs have ever been sung by a cast - left the writers in tears.

Stuff Almost three years in the making, The NZSO adaptation of the Unruly Tourists saga premieres on Thursday March 23

Amanda and Livi give their view on who this opera is for; and who's likely to be in the audience when it premieres.

The Unruly Tourists opens at the Bruce Mason Centre, Thursday March 23. Tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/artist/2836714

