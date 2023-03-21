Second new Poseidon aircraft arrives at Ōhakea to bolster air force capability

The second of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s new P-8A Poseidon aircraft has arrived in New Zealand at Base Ōhakea.

All four of New Zealand’s new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft should be ready for deployment by the middle of the year.

Defence minister Andrew Little visited Base Ōhakea in Manawatū on Tuesday to see the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s second Poseidon, which had just arrived from the United States.

The Government purchased four of the aircraft in 2018 for $2.3 billion to replace six P-3K2 Orions. The Poseidons will be used to support New Zealand’s peace and security operations, maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster response.

The first aircraft arrived in December. The other two P-8s were expected to be in the country by the middle of the year, Little told Stuff.

“They're still in the bedding in phase,” he said of the first two aircraft.

“They have just done a training exercise in Australia, the other aircraft last week, so they are still part of that training.

“I think they are available for deployment from July 1. They will be flying actual missions from that time.”

The new aircraft are faster, more reliable and allow New Zealand to work together better with its overseas partners.

Crew members have had training in the United States and Australia, but were now familiarising themselves with flying in New Zealand, and around the Tasman Sea and Pacific Ocean.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Defence minister Andrew Little visited Base Ōhakea in Manawatū on Tuesday to see the air force’s second P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The new aircraft add to New Zealand’s defence capabilities and maritime awareness in the Pacific.

“It just means we have, now, a more modern piece of equipment from which to surveil what's happening with our surrounding seas and working with our neighbours in the Pacific.

“And it has that sense of reassurance that we've got the place covered in that respect.”

This week Little is getting around all of New Zealand’s military bases as part of his new role as defence minister, having been given the job in January.

He had worked with former defence minister Ron Mark on putting the case together for purchasing the P-8s.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Two of the new aircraft are in New Zealand and the other two are expected to arrive by the middle of the year.

Little, who got to sit in the Poseidon’s cockpit during his Ōhakea visit, said the new aircraft was impressive.

“New Zealand, we cover a big marine territory in terms of our responsibility and what we have to be aware of.

“So it’s the ideal aircraft, and it’s just so impressive to see the level of skill our guys have who are working on it.

Little said now two of the Poseidons were on home soil it was a significant milestone in the Government’s investment.

Work was still being done on the infrastructure to house the aircraft and the No 5 Squadron, about 250 personnel and their whānau, were relocating from Whanuapai in Auckland to Ōhakea for the new aircraft.

The Orions were retired at the start of the year.