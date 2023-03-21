Auckland Transport warns of heavy congestion, bus delays of up to an hour

Buses in Auckland are facing heavy delays on Tuesday evening. (File photo)

Auckland commuters are facing delays of up to an hour on Tuesday evening as heavy traffic clogs the city’s road network.

Auckland Transport issued a statement saying “heavy congestion” was causing delays to bus services across most of Auckland.

“Delays between 10 minutes and 50 minutes have been observed,” it said.

“The delays are expected to get worse as we move further into the afternoon peak.”

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic on Auckland's motorway network is heavy on Tuesday afternoon.

Central, west and upper south areas of Auckland were the hardest hit, but delays are widespread.

Google Maps shows severe congestion on the southern and northwestern motorways as well as in the central city.

Suburban roadways are busy in Orakei, Remuera, Royal Oak, Mt Albert and New Lynn.

