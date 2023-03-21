Kiwi reportedly killed in Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs says

If confirmed, the death would be the third of a Kiwi in Ukraine since the Russian war began.

A New Zealander has reportedly been killed in Ukraine.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the ministry was aware of reports of the death of a Kiwi in the war-torn country.

“These reports have not been able to be officially verified at this time," the spokesperson said.

No further information would be provided for privacy reasons.

RNZ quoted sources in Ukraine as saying the man's unit commander said the soldier was killed in a battle in the east of the country.

If the death is confirmed, it would be the third New Zealander to die in the country.

Dominic Abelen was killed in August, 2022, when the secretive military intelligence unit he was working for assaulted a Russian trench in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

In early January, Kiwi aid worker Andrew Bagshaw's body was found in eastern Ukraine after he went missing weeks earlier.