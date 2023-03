Emergency services are responding to reports of a digger on fire on a ship at South Port in Bluff.

Fire and Emergency and police were alerted to the fire at about 9.15pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Lynn Crosson said the fire was out by 10pm and firefighters had removed the digger from the ship to the wharf.

“It’s been left in the hands of the ship’s crew.”