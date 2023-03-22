Yeah, Nah: Should speed limits be lowered on state highways to improve safety?

The faster you go, the bigger the mess. Speed kills. Road to zero.

We’ve all heard the messages, but are they working?

Or are lower speed limits needed on state highways to make them safer?

Ministry of Transport data shows the provisional road toll was 377 for all of 2022.

Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero strategy is a 10-year plan to reduce road deaths by 40 per cent by 2030. By 2050, the plan suggests nobody would be killed on the road.

Official Government figures state that 90% of New Zealand’s maximum speed limits are unsafe.

Police say an 80kph open road speed limit should be an absolute maximum on roads with no protective median barriers. While some disagree about the exact way we need to bring the road toll down, there is wide agreement that slowing vehicles down is crucial.

Speed limits have already been lowered across some parts of New Zealand.

What do you think? Should speed limits be lowered on state highways to improve safety? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

1 NEWS Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency proposes sweeping state highway speed limit reductions. (Video first published November 2022.)