'Fight of our lives': Relief after Manawatū family secure residency

The Viljoen family have spent many years trying to get NZ residency. Now, dad Gerhard has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and they're running out of time. (First published March 2022)

After six years dangling in limbo, a family have their feet on the ground – and can finally call New Zealand home.

Gerhard and Petro Viljoen, and their two children, have run an emotional gauntlet in the pursuit of residency since emigrating from South Africa.

Their value to the country was repeatedly scrutinised, testing their will and their self-worth, but an email from Immigration New Zealand this month, approving new visas, has provided the “welcome” they’ve been waiting so long for.

“We can just breathe and enjoy our life here,” Gerhard, 52, said. “Everything looks different now. Before, everything was black.”

There had been fears his terminal cancer diagnosis in 2021 would doom the family to deportation.

Given two to three years left to live, he was desperate to secure their future in New Zealand before he died. But two applications for residency had already failed.

Firstly, in 2016, the couple were told they were unlikely to make a meaningful contribution to New Zealand as their jobs – taxi driver and social worker –were not exceptional or significant.

Warwick Smith/Stuff There’s residency relief for the Viljoen family. Gerhard, left, Petro, Rianie and Adriaan, at their home in Sanson.

A second attempt, in 2017, denied them on health issues. Petro was morbidly obese and deemed not in control of her diabetes, which made her a potential burden on the health system.

It put the entire family into a life of limbo; applying for work and visitor visas, that required regular medical certificates, fees and South African police clearances.

Gerhard estimated the family spent more than $65,000 in the past seven years for what Petro described as “the fight of our lives”.

There was still the lawyer’s bill outstanding, but Gerhard said he would pay it with a smile.

Their children were now free to restart their lives and plan their futures – which was a big reason for why the family moved to New Zealand in 2014 on two-year working visas.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Petro and Gerhard Viljoen embraced by friend Liz Perawiti, who organised a celebration for the family at The Work Shop bar in Palmerston North.

Son Adriaan, 25, who works at Ōhakea air base, had to pause his career ambitions due to the visa quagmire. He had to watch from the sidelines as his classmates at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy​ achieved their pilot licences.

Though he secured residency in 2022, as he was now old enough to submit his own application, Gerhard felt his son was reluctant to recognise its potential until the rest of the family knew their fate.

Daughter Rianie, 21, had been “living in a cage”, sitting at home. She had exhausted her study visa, and wasn’t allowed to work on a visitor visa.

Her parents’ faces brighten as they discuss the two career paths that are now open to her; a gymnastics coach and tourism.

They may even let themselves think about buying their own home, but the penny is still dropping.

“It’s going to take some time,” Gerhard said. It’s unreal. There’s always that thing in your mind. What are they going to come up with now. OK, we’ve got residency, but what’s next?”

His health has also stabilised. Treatment for his stage 4 kidney cancer has gone well, and the tumour has reduced in size.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Gerhard Viljoen is a contract driver for Gold & Black Taxis.

Gerhard felt a turning point in their residency application were letters of support from his oncologist and the renal department at Palmerston North Hospital, after Immigration raised concerns about his creatinine count from a 12-month-old blood test.

If friends in South African wanted to immigrate to New Zealand, Gerhard said would tell them to think twice because Immigration New Zealand only wanted “super-humans who have millions of dollars”.

Though relieved, Petro was still angry at what she and her family had been put through.

She said simply having an email from Immigration NZ land in her inbox triggered a feeling similar to someone dying.

“Your heart sinks. That’s before even opening the email. Your whole life stops. What now? It’s money, it’s lawyers, it’s getting to doctors ...

“There is no gratitude towards Immigration. They don't deserve the credit. We got us residency.”

Petro said the support the family had received from Kiwis had been mind-blowing.

A celebration for the family was held at a bar in Palmerston North last Friday, organised by Liz Perawiti, a commission taxi driver who worked with Gerhard.

“Welcome to Aotearoa. You belong here now,” she told them, presenting a cake and gifts.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Petro Viljoen says the trauma experienced from the immigration process is undesirable. The system is broken and there is no respect or aroha for families.

The couple employed Whanganui-based lawyer Joamari van der Walt to represent them in their most recent bid for residency.

Van der Walt said it was a complex case and the application was prepared in a comprehensive manner, ensuring all immigration requirements were met and addressed.

“The various medical reports, evidence and our submissions showed an improvement in health and that the cost on the New Zealand health service would be in an acceptable range, which helped with the approval of the application.”

She said there was always a chance of Immigration NZ raising concerns or declining the application, and they were prepared to take the matter to the Immigration Protection Tribunal if needed.

“It definitely helps when experienced immigration advisors or immigration lawyers assist clients with complex applications. We know the law and regulations and immigration instructions, the detail behind the website basics that clients usually browse over, and we know how to properly prepare and present the applications to INZ.”

Comment has been sought from Immigration NZ on the Viljoens’ visa and its health requirements for immigrants seeking residency.