NZ soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine was willing to die for the cause

The New Zealand soldier who has reportedly died in Ukraine had told Stuff that he was willing to die for the cause.

Stuff tracked Kane Te Tai’s journey from before he left New Zealand, when he said it “could be a one-way trip”.

In a January profile, Te Tai spoke at length about what it was like to live and fight on the front line of the war as part of a secretive military intelligence unit.

“I’m not suicidal, but I’m very accepting of the decision I've made, and to be fair I’m happy about what I’m doing now.”

When asked directly, Te Tai said he was “of course” willing to die and said there were a few times when it had almost happened.

“I’m here till the end, I know we’re going to win that’s for sure.”

Te Tai, known by his code name ‘Turtle’, described his involvement as a “worthy fight” and said he wanted to see a victory day parade in Kyiv.

Kane Te Tai/Supplied Te Tai was fighting for a secretive military intelligence reconnaissance unit in Ukraine.

He planned to stay fighting as long as he was useful.

“I could be at home doing a normal job and not feeling a tenth as happy as I am here. But, are there people I want to see and be with at home 100%, do I want to see them again, of course.”

Te Tai described the fight as “escapism” from his life in New Zealand.

“We are part of a big thing in history, but I think everyone wants to be part of something big, and I think this is it for myself anyway.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Army veteran Kane Te Tai is packing his kit to head to Ukraine with a team of ex-NZDF members and Two Ukrainians, including Anton Malyarov.

Te Tai said he would be proud of fighting in the war if he survived. "I will never regret what I came and did, and I feel that way even when s... is about to go sideways for me.”

He said killing was not something he really thought about.

“It’s not really something that brings any negative or positive connotations, it just is what it is, a basic outcome of two people fighting each other in this place.”

He said he recognised the “sadness” of the war zone and the life or death situation men on both sides who didn’t want to be there were being placed in.

“But it’s not my job to think about that stuff, it’s not my job to go through my head.

“It’s my job to do what I have to do, and to do it properly,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t find anything glorious about killing young mobilised Russian boys who are crying in their trenches.

“But at the end of the day, they’re invading another country and it’s just bulls....”

Kane Te Tai/Supplied This is the moment that Kane Te Tai, a Kiwi soldier volunteering in Ukraine, was reunited with a friend who had been held hostage by Russian forces for months.

Te Tai said the official Russian narrative lied about the brutality towards Ukrainians and their own foot soldiers and that undermined any justness in the invasion.

“If they didn’t fight it as dirty as they do, then maybe I could [understand them].”

“I have no qualms in fighting, I don’t doubt I’m on the right side, I’ve seen enough of this place to know that what Russia does and how they wage war is f...... ridiculous and heartbreaking and sad.”

Te Tai said the Russian decision to invade Ukraine was based on security, rather than any of Putin’s official de-Nazifying narrative.

Supplied Te Tai was helping a civilian group in Ukraine in 2022 before he joined the military.

“It’s a tactical decision,” he said.

“Do I sympathise with it, not at all, but do I understand it from a military standpoint, yes.”