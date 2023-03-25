Watch live: Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa

Some of the biggest names in New Zealand music will be onstage for Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa, a national relief concert to raise funds for the communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Musicians from across New Zealand will perform in a free outdoor concert at Parr’s Park, West Auckland on Saturday from 11am to 7pm. The concert will be broadcast live at the top of this page.

The lineup includes Stan Walker, Bic Runga, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Drax Project, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Rob Ruha, Anna Coddington, King Kapisi, Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Muroki, Bella Kalolo, Kings, Teeks, Ardijah, Louis Baker, and Maisey Rika.

It has been six weeks since 11 people died and thousands were displaced when Cyclone Gabrielle hit the North Island.

To donate text KOHA to 206 for an instant $3 donation billed to your mobile phone account or use the direct bank transfer number 12-3252-0065242-50.