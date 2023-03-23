Police cars increasingly being used as 'pseudo-ambulances', union leaders say

President of the NZ Police Association Chris Cahill says when police have to take patients to hospital, they are taking away from looking into – or preventing – crimes. (File photo)

Police officers are increasingly having to “trade off” between responding to crimes and acting as “pseudo-ambulances”, union leaders say.

According to the president of the NZ Police Association, Chris Cahill, although police having to take patients to hospital isn’t a new problem, it’s happening increasingly often as wait-times for ambulances grow.

“While it’s far from ideal, some police officers are forced to take patients to hospital themselves when they face a wait for an ambulance of one or two hours.

“But when police officers are left having to transport someone to hospital, that’s one less officer available for looking into – or even preventing – ramraids, for example,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Regional GPs warn shortage will worsen as ageing population retires

* Redundancies won’t reduce ED wait times at Middlemore – National

* Concerns new St John critical care model will increase health inequity in some areas



This, Cahill said, was a “massive trade off”.

Cahill was also concerned that when officers were put in a position where they were expected to take someone to hospital due to ambulance delays, they might not have “the appropriate training”.

“There’s a very real risk that someone will end up getting hurt.

“And what then? It’s obviously not police’s role, so would an officer have some form of liability?”

David White stuff.co.nz Stuart Nash says police are having to spend too much time dealing with mental health and well-being cases.

Cahill’s concerns were mirrored by secretary of the New Zealand Ambulance Association and Palmerston North paramedic Mark Quin, who said police cars were increasingly having to act as “psuedo-ambulances”.

“Although in some situations it will be totally appropriate for police officers to take patients to hospital, there’s a danger that they won’t have the clinical background or knowledge necessary to best care for some patients.

“That could be as simple as not having access to pain relief, or it could be as important as life-saving measures that only paramedics can offer,” Quin said.

It could also mean that patients weren’t provided with the relevant documentation that they’d need throughout the rest of their medical treatment, he said.

Quin said the issue ultimately came down to resourcing.

“When ambulances are tied up with people who can’t get GP appointments or delays processing patients at emergency departments, there’s a flow on effect that police officers have to pick up.

“It’s frustrating for the public, frustrating for paramedics who are tied up with non-emergency jobs, and frustrating for police officers who are taken away from police work,” he said.

When approached by Stuff, Hato Hone St John said it had established a “clinical help desk service” to provide advice to all emergency service responders on how to assist patients while waiting for an ambulance.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff A “clinical help desk” has been established for emergency service responders who need advice about how to assist a patient while waiting for an ambulance. (File photo)

A spokesperson for the police said all frontline police officers were trained in first aid and undertook “annual refresher courses”.

“Hato Hone St John is the default provider for transporting patients to hospital,” they said.

However, the spokesperson acknowledged “there have been occasions when a police vehicle has been used for this purpose”.

Hato Hone St John district operations manager Andy Everiss said he was “confident police are well-equipped to identify and manage” lower risk patients.

“While police transporting patients to a hospital or a medical centre is not something we generally encourage, we envisage that access to our expert clinicians [via the help desk service] will help police direct patients to the most appropriate medical pathway,” Everiss said.

Everiss said it was “extremely rare” for police to take a significantly-injured patient to hospital, although it’s “possible in exceptional circumstances”.