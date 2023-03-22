Yeah, Nah: Should activist Posie Parker be allowed into New Zealand?

Controversial anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull is headed to New Zealand.

Also known as Posie Parker, Keen-Minshull has speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington as part of her Let Women Speak tour.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirmed on Wednesday she’ll be allowed into Aotearoa, even after Immigration Minister called out her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

INZ general manager Richard Owen said in a statement on Wednesday that after reviewing all publicly-known information and seeking advice from other agencies, there was no reason to believe Keen-Minshull was a risk to “public order or public interest”.

READ MORE:

* What you need to know about the anti-trans activist coming to NZ

* Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull allowed into New Zealand

* 'Trying to get a headline': Chris Hipkins on anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull



Auckland Council has said she may use its venue at the city’s Albert Park. In response, a counter-protest is planned for the same time as her event in the same park.

The Briton is on her way to New Zealand from Australia, where members of the far-right joined her events and gave Nazi salutes in Melbourne, leading legislators to move towards banning the salute entirely.

While purporting to support women’s rights, Keen-Minshull has taken aim at transgender people and migrants.

She is now facing strong opposition to her planned trip to New Zealand as members of the Rainbow community and members of Parliament have spoken out against her.

Even Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has weighed in, saying he condemned people who abused their right to freedom of speech to “create division”.

His comments provoked Keen-Minshull to tell viewers in an online video: “Roll the dice, my friend. I don't think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand. But we’ll see.”

So what do you think? Should she be allowed to enter New Zealand? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.