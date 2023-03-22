Massive fire burns block of shops in Auckland's Takanini

Fire crews are fighting a large fire in a block of shops in Auckland’s Takanini.

A large fire that “significantly damaged” at least three shops in Auckland’s Takanini has been contained.

Fire crews attended a fire at a block of shops located at 88 Great South Road, at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said Takanini Bakehouse, Golden Hut Takeaway and Shere Punjab were “significantly damaged” and at least 20 metres of windows were burnt.

The Indian restaurant was completely gutted, he said. Smoke was still coming out of the building at 9.42pm.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was in a two-story building. The size of the fire was approximately 170m by 24m.

The fire had affected two-thirds of the building and was now contained.

Nine fire engines three ladder trucks and one ambulance were at the scene.

Great South Road, between Spartan Road and Manuroa Road, has been closed, police confirmed.

The southbound motorway off-ramp at Takanini has also been closed. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

The owner of the Coffee Home cafe told Stuff she got a big shock when received a phone call and learned the block of shops was on fire.

Her premises was relatively unscathed, but she’s been told she won’t be able to open tomorrow.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff At least 20 metres of windows were burnt by the fire.

She said fire crews told her that the fire had spread from a nearby restaurant.

A video taken earlier shows blue and orange flames and smoke coming out of the building.