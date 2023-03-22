Massive fire burns in block of shops in Auckland's Takanini

Fire crews are fighting a large fire in a block of shops in Auckland’s Takanini.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson described it as a “third alarm” building fire on Great South Rd.

Nine fire engines three ladder trucks and one ambulance were at the scene on Wednesday night.

Great South Road, between Spartan Road and Manuroa Road, has been closed, police confirmed.

The southbound motorway off-ramp at Takanini has also been closed. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

A video shows blue and orange flames and smoke coming out of the building on Great North Road next to the BP station.