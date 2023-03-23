A child has died after a 'pool incident' at a Holiday Inn in Māngere

The child died after a “pool incident” at the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport in Māngere. (File photo)

A child has died after a “pool incident” at the Holiday Inn Auckland Airport, just after 6pm on Wednesday.

The hotel’s general manager, Clayton Darlington, confirmed a child had died and that emergency services had been notified as soon as the incident had started.

“We take the safety of our guests very seriously,” he said.

Clayton said that the cause of the death did involve a pool.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends, with everything they are going through.”

A receptionist also confirmed a child had died in a “pool incident”.

Police said they responded to a “water incident” on Wednesday evening and attempted to resuscitate the person involved, however they were unable to be revived.

“Our thoughts are with their family,” a spokesperson for the police said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.