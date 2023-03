Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the person, but were unable to revive them. (File photo)

One person has died following a “water-related incident” in Auckland’s Māngere on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services responded and attempted to resuscitate the person, however they were unable to be revived, police said.

“Our thoughts are with their family,” a spokesperson for the police said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.