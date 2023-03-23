Investigation launched after ramraiders target Whangārei store

Police received a report of a burglary on Port Rd at 4.51am. (File photo)

Police have launched an investigation after ramraiders targeted a store on Port Rd in Whangārei early on Thursday morning.

At 4.51am, police responded to reports of a burglary at a commercial address on Port Rd, where it’s understood a vehicle was used to gain entry.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“At this stage, our inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances, including what was taken and who is responsible,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact police via the 105 phone service.