Emergency services rush to two-storey workshop fire in Auckland's New Lynn

Emergency services rushed to a two-storey workshop fire in Auckland’s New Lynn on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the scene on Riverbank Rd at 7.42am and by 8am there were six fire appliances tackling the fire.

The fire appeared to have been extinguished by 9am.

“They’ve gone to a second alarm – that is, they’ve called for more resources,” the spokesperson said.

By 9am, The Powdercoating Factory on Riverbank Rd could be seen cordoned off as police officers and firefighters surveyed the damage.

The fire appeared to have been extinguished.