Investigators probe fire which gutted shops in Auckland's Takanini

A large fire burnt through a block of shops in Auckland's Takanini on Wednesday night.

Investigators will examine a fire that burned through a block of shops in Auckland’s Takanini on Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a block of shops on Great South Road at 8.30pm.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

At the fire’s peak, nine fire engines, three ladder trucks and an ambulance were on the scene.

It’s understood the fire reach a size of 170m by 24m.

Indian restaurant Shere Punjab was completely gutted by the fire.

READ MORE:

* Massive fire burns block of shops in Auckland's Takanini

* Business owner's dreams dashed after late-night blaze guts restaurant

* Firefighters battle large blaze at Christchurch shop block, road closed



Two other shops were badly damaged, while another three slightly damaged.

At 8am on Thursday one fire engine was still on standby in case the fire re-ignited.

Owner of O’Briens Plumbing and Bathroomware, Mark Rolton, said he was thankful his shop in the complex had not been damaged.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Indian restaurant Shere Punjab was left gutted by the fire on Wednesday evening.

“Thankfully, no damage has been caused to my store,” Rolton said.

He said he would have to get “a few fans” to blow out the smell of smoke.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff The inside of Shere Punjab restaurant was cordoned off on Thursday morning.

The commercial complex is located adjacent to a fuel station.

The owner of the Coffee Home café told Stuff on Wednesday night that she got a big shock when she received a phone call about the fire.

Although her shop was relatively unscathed, the owner was concerned she wouldn’t be able to open the next morning.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said investigators will be at the scene today to determine what had happened.