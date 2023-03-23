Shop owners in for 'big loss' after fire rips through block in Auckland's Takanini

Store manager of Kwality Mini Bazaar Rohit Sharma estimated the fire could have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the grocery shop.

Investigators will examine a fire that burned through a block of shops in Auckland’s Takanini on Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a block of shops on Great South Rd at 8.30pm.

According to Counties Manukau assistant fire commander Dave McKeown, the fire started in Indian restaurant Shere Punjab.

Rohit Sharma is the manager of Kwality Mini Bazaar, which neighbours Shere Punjab. He said he had “never seen anything like [the fire] before”.

Sharma understood the fire had started in Shere Punjab and spread to the rest of the complex from there.

He estimated that the blaze caused “thousands and thousands of dollars” worth of damage to his grocery store.

“The whole building has been burnt, not even just our shop. It’s a big loss,” he said.

At the fire’s peak, nine fire engines, three ladder trucks and an ambulance were on the scene. It’s understood the fire reached a size of 170m by 24m.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Indian restaurant Shere Punjab was left gutted by the fire on Wednesday evening.

Owner of Physio Mechanics Abby Greenwood said the fire had spread through the shared roofspace.

Greenwood’s priority was ensuring all the physiotherapy patients were able to access treatment.

“We can only do the best with what we’ve got, but everyone’s safe,” she said.

Owner of O’Briens Plumbing and Bathroomware, Mark Rolton, said he was thankful his shop had not been damaged.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Shere Punjab restaurant was cordoned off on Thursday morning.

“I heard people dining in the restaurant were evacuated.

“Thankfully, no damage has been caused to my store,” Rolton said.

He said he would have to get “a few fans” to blow out the smell of smoke.

The commercial complex is near a fuel station.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said investigators will be at the scene today to determine what had happened.

At 8am on Thursday one fire engine was still on standby in case embers reignited.