Collision on SH1 between truck and car

Traffic management control is in place and motorist should expect delays. (File photo)

Emergency services are at the scene of crash between a car and truck on State Highway 1 near Sanson.

A police spokesperson said police were alerted to the crash near the intersection on Tangimoana Rd at 11.45am on Thursday.

The occupants of both vehicles sustained moderate injuries with an ambulance arriving at the scene.

The crash has blocked SH1 with traffic backed up to Ōhakea, several kilometres away.

The police spokesperson said traffic management control is in place and motorist should expect delays.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ian Littlejohn said firefighters were alerted to the incident at 11.43am and responded with two appliances from Bulls.

Firefighters assisted with traffic management and helped in clearing the road.

More to come.