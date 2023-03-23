Far North man sentenced for 'abhorrent' historical child sex offending

A 77-year-old man has been sentenced to eight and a half years' imprisonment for a “raft” of “abhorrent” historical child sex offences.

William Richard Cash was sentenced on Thursday morning in the Kaikohe District Court.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff McCarthy said he wanted to acknowledge Cash’s victims and “the ordeal they have been through”.

“This was abhorrent offending inflicted on children, who should have been safe with their caregivers and free to enjoy their youth,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said“no sentence can ever take back what has happened to the victims in this case”.

“We will continue to ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they try to move on with their lives,” he said.

McCarthy encouraged anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward.

“Police take these matters seriously and we will work with them to ensure they can report these matters in confidence.”

Where to get help

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.