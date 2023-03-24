Auckland traffic: Commuters delayed as crash blocks lane on SH16 for over three hours

A “complex clean-up” following a crash earlier on Friday morning is causing delays for Auckland commuters.

Commuters are facing delays after a crash blocked a lane on State Highway 16 eastbound for over three hours.

At 6.40am a crash blocked a left lane just past the Newton overhead bridge on SH16 eastbound by the link to SH1 southbound in Auckland, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

By 9.45am the lane remained blocked due to a “complex clean-up”, they said.

Drivers are being urged to pass with caution and expect delays until the crash is cleared.