Car crash causes delays on Auckland's southern motorway
A car crash on Thursday evening has caused traffic to build up on Auckland’s southern motorway near Greenlane.
A police spokesperson said a “single-vehicle crash” in the northbound lanes had caused delays.
The crash happened between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp.
The spokesperson said two people had suffered “minor” injuries.
“We ask motorists to please expect delays or take an alternate route,” they said.