Car crash causes delays on Auckland's southern motorway

Police responded to a crash on Auckland’s southern motorway on Thursday evening.

A car crash on Thursday evening has caused traffic to build up on Auckland’s southern motorway near Greenlane.

A police spokesperson said a “single-vehicle crash” in the northbound lanes had caused delays.

The crash happened between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp.

The spokesperson said two people had suffered “minor” injuries.

“We ask motorists to please expect delays or take an alternate route,” they said.