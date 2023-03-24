Difficult Conversations: Should Posie Parker be allowed in the country?

The Breakfast crew discussed the issues surrounding Posie Parker’s visit to New Zealand and read out feedback sent to them by viewers.

Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.

Friday’s topic is on Posie Parker’s visit to Aotearoa. The comment stream will be open from 12pm to 5pm on Friday, March 24, and will be strictly moderated according to our terms and conditions, so please read them before you start posting. Comments containing personal attacks of any kind will be rejected.

Controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, self dubbed as Posie Parker, is coming to New Zealand.

The Briton is a women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others. She has speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington this weekend as part of her Let Women Speak tour.

READ MORE:

* Court challenge over anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen's visit 'not just a clash of opinion'

* Human rights groups seek interim order to stop Posie Parker coming to NZ

* Posie Parker: What do you have to do to get denied a visa?

* Queer activist group plans 'positive' protest near anti-trans gathering

* Immigration minister prefers anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull 'never set foot in NZ'

* Yeah, Nah: Should activist Posie Parker be allowed into New Zealand?



While purporting to support women’s rights, Keen-Minshull has taken aim at transgender people and migrants. She faces strong opposition to her planned trip to New Zealand as members of the Rainbow community and members of Parliament have spoken out against her.

Even Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has weighed in, saying he condemned people who abused their right to freedom of speech to “create division”.

However, she is allowed to enter Aotearoa. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirmed on Wednesday she would be allowed into the country, despite Immigration Minister Michael Wood‘s comments about her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

On Thursday, Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride said they had filed for a judicial review in the High Court of that decision. They were also seeking an interim order to stop Keen-Minshull from entering the country until the judicial review could take place.

We want Stuff readers to discuss whether they feel able to express themselves freely in today’s world, or if they think greater measures are needed to prevent hate speech.

What’s your view on freedom of expression? Share your thoughts below in the comments.

123RF Today’s difficult conversations topic is on Posie Parker.

The history

The arguments