Cyclist 'lassoed' by dangling piece of barbed wire

The barbed wire cut Tom Morton’s arm, and put holes in his clothing.

A cyclist “lassoed” by a dangling piece of barbed wire at a public park says he is dismayed at a lack of action from the Palmerston North City Council.

Tom Morton was riding his bike through the car park at Memorial Park on Main St on March 13 when he got caught up in a length of barbed wire that was hanging from the fence.

Part of the wooden fence is topped with barbed wire, which prevents people getting onto the roof of the park’s changing rooms. A section of the wire had broken off, and hung out over the fence.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tom Morton was riding his bike near Memorial Park when he got caught up in a loose length of barbed wire.

“I got lassoed by barbed wire, which pulled me off my bike,” Morton said. “It ripped my arm and jacket.”

Morton contacted the council on the day, and said he received just an automated response with a reference number.

“It’s not my job, for me to chase them up for their work. I could talk about customer service.”

Morton put the wire over the fence, so it was out of harm’s way, and people wouldn’t get caught in it.

Then when he checked at the park on Thursday this week, the loose wire was still there.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tom Morton hangs his belongings on the barbed wire to show how long it is.

Morton contacted the council again and it was fixed on Thursday – 10 days after he first reported it.

“It's a bit late. If you’ve got kids and you have to keep reminding them to clean up their room – [10 days is] a bit late.

“It's the lack of customer service. There’s no ‘I'm sorry you ripped your arm, I'm sorry you ripped your jacket’. It's crickets really.”

The council’s parks and logistics group manager Kathy Dever-Tod​ apologised for the time it took to do the repairs.

“We do take health and safety matters like this very seriously. The customer was not contacted as our contact centre noted in his request that he was not seeking feedback from us.

“We appreciate the customer’s continued efforts to bring this to our attention.”

Morton said his injury could have been worse as he was riding his bike slowly.

“Some people go a hell of a lot faster.”

Morton was visiting family in the region at the time.

He was originally from Palmerston North, and lived overseas for years, but now lived in Invercargill, where he unsuccessfully ran for the mayoralty last year after living in the city for only a few months.