Bus driver who spoke out about his assault now 'gagged' by NZ Bus, he says

David Bahler had to learn how to walk and talk again after the assault. Here, he is pictured weeks after the attack.

Last week bus driver David Bahler spoke out about his experience of having to learn how to walk and talk again about after being struck more than 100 times by a passenger in 2021.

Now, Bahler says he has been “gagged” from speaking out about his assault by his employer, NZ Bus.

Stuff published a story about Bahler’s assault and his frustrations that “nothing had been done” to prevent future attacks on bus drivers on March 16 at 9am.

By 6.35pm Bahler had received an email from NZ Bus saying: “It has been brought to our attention that you have recently given an interview to social media news group Stuff.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind you of the NZ Bus social media policy.”

Stuff has seen a copy of Bahler’s contract. It does not mention speaking to media – or “social media”.

When asked by Stuff about this discrepancy, a spokesperson for NZ Bus said rules around speaking to media were documented in a “media policy that is circulated to employees”.

NZ Bus could not guarantee that Bahler had seen this policy or been talked through what it meant.

Supplied Bahler’s ear was almost ripped off in the attack in 2021 and the offender tried to gouge his eyes out. He still had wounds on his eyelids when he regained consciousness more than two weeks after the incident.

Bahler did not want to comment on the chain of emails he had sent to Stuff for fear of losing his job other than to say he felt “gagged” by his employer.

Speaking on behalf of Bahler, Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said he had written to the company to ask them to clarify what they meant by their email from March 16 but did not receive a response.

“I don’t understand it – I don’t know when mainstream media outlets became social media outlets.

“I believe employees should have the right to make comments about events that changed their lives – that’s freedom of speech,” he said.

SUPPLIED Bahler returned to work full-time in December 2022, but will now only work during daylight hours.

Froggatt said Bahler was “totally not at fault – he didn’t provoke the attack in September 2021, he was just driving a bus and doing his job”.

Stuff asked NZ Bus whether they thought the company’s response was appropriate.

Stuff also asked NZ Bus to clarify what its media policy is.

Neither answer had been provided at the time of publishing.

A spokesperson for NZ Bus did, however, say calling Stuff a social media outlet was a “mistake”.