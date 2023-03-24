Man dies after getting 'into difficulty' in Southland

Police say the man died at the scene.

A man has been found dead after getting into difficulty in the Hokonui Hills in Southland.

A police media spokesperson said emergency services responded to reports of a man in trouble near Mandeville Rd about 8.10pm on Thursday.

“Sadly, the man died at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

The death had been referred to the Coroner.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said firefighters were called to a medical event and referred all questions to Hato Hone St John.

St John has been approached for comment.