Woman still waiting for answers a year after crane crashes through window

A North Shore woman says she’s waiting for an apology a year after a crane crashed into her home leaving her concussed and bruised.

Monique Perry had been working from home when she heard a commotion from a construction site next door to her property in Oteha.

She went onto her deck and saw a crane carrying a scissor lift fall over – saying the outstretched arm of the crane came plummeting towards her.

“I thought it was going to hit me, but it swung around and landed into the house a few metres away,” Perry said.

It crushed the frame of an upstairs window, causing it to pierce the kitchen ceiling below and send pieces of roof tile, timber and glass blasting through.

“If had been doing the dishes, I could well be dead. I had anxiety just being in the room for eight months while it was repaired.”

Perry said she didn’t feel any better when the construction company brought in an even larger crane to finish the three-storey school classroom being built on her boundary.

Monique Perry/Supplied The arm of the crane was left lodged in the house.

“It’s cost me $3000 in medical bills and my business has been severely impacted.”

Perry, who was downstairs at the time, said her memory of the incident was hazy in the immediate aftermath. She didn’t learn the extent of her injuries until after she visited the doctor.

She supplied Stuff with a diagnosis report from her doctor that showed she suffered from concussion, neck sprain and bruising.

Perry said immediately after the incident, WorkSafe contacted her and provided regular updates about its investigation.

But a year later, she said no one had been held accountable – and WorkSafe had told her no-one would be charged.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jetweld Engineering crane tipped while working on a construction site at Other Valley School, damaging a neighbouring house.

WorkSafe confirmed no charges would be filed because “the requirements of the Solicitor-General's prosecution guidelines were not met”.

A spokesperson acknowledged workers were liable under the Health and Safety at Work Act, and WorkSafe was “continuing to engage” with the construction company to “ensure it identified improvements”.

According to the Solicitor-General's guidelines, the test for prosecution is met if there is sufficient evidence to convict and it would be in the public interest to do so.

Among other considerations, the guidelines say prosecuting is in the public interest where someone has “created a serious risk of harm” and where the incident has “resulted in serious financial loss”.

WorkSafe did not clarify further about what specific criteria it had decided upon not to prosecute before deadline.

Neither the construction company Woodview, nor the crane contractor Jetweld Engineering, responded to requests for comment.

Perry said Woodview helped make her home weathertight immediately after the incident and Jetweld paid for her accommodation while the work was done.

Her insurance company then handled the rebuild and she was unsure how much the damage cost to repair.