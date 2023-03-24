Fire crews respond to clifftop blaze and bus fire in Auckland

Fire crews responded to a scrub fire in Auckland's Herne Bay.

Auckland fire crews responded to two blazes on Friday evening, a bush ablaze on a clifftop property and a bus fire.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said three fire engine crews responded reports of a scrub fire in Herne Bay.

They said that around 200 square metres of bush and toitoi had caught alight, but had been extinguished by 8.20pm.

Supplied A bus caught fire on Auckland's Karangahape Road on Friday evening.

Meanwhile an Auckland Transport bus caught fire on Karangahape Road in the central city just before 8pm.

The FENZ spokesperson said the engine had caught fire.

Auckland Transport has not responded to requests for comment.