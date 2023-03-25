Anthony James Whitaker named as man who died in Makarora crash

Anthony James Whitaker, 27, can now be named as the man who died after a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to Haast Pass-Makarora Rd about 9.15pm on March 15., a police spokesperson said.

Whitaker, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died in hospital on March 18.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and whānau during this time,” a spokesperson said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.