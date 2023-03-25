Anthony James Whitaker named as man who died in Makarora crash
Anthony James Whitaker, 27, can now be named as the man who died after a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.
Emergency services were called to Haast Pass-Makarora Rd about 9.15pm on March 15., a police spokesperson said.
Whitaker, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died in hospital on March 18.
“Our thoughts are with his friends and whānau during this time,” a spokesperson said.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.