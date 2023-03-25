Anti-trans activist Posie Parker escorted out of Auckland rally, hit by paint

Controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, has been escorted away by police from a rally she was set to speak at after she was met by an angry crowd.

Crowds, mainly consisting of trans-rights supporters, had gathered in Auckland’s Albert Park ahead of Parker’s appearance, with a reporter at the scene saying the crowds appeared volatile as Parker arrived. “It’s chaos.”

Seven security guards were near Parker, and small pockets of police were on the fringe of the groups.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Posie Parker escorted out of Albert Park by police after she was met by an angry crowd.

A small fight broke out as Parker made her way through the barricade to speak to the crowds. She was escorted out again shortly before 11.30am, as crowds booed at her. She appeared to have been pelted by paint.

In a livestream on Parker's YouTube channel, it appeared she was being escorted away from the park in a police car. In the police car, an officer asked if she had any injuries. Parker said she just had food in her hair and "just grave fears for this place".

Parker asked the officer if she could be taken to the police station.

"Do you think it'll be worse in Wellington? Maybe it's time to say we can't do it."

Parker, who is a women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others, has speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington as part of her Let Women Speak tour.

Parker’s supporters were also escorted out of the park by police. Some appeared visibly shaken and clutched the hand of police.

Some supporters told police to “do their job”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A number of trans-rights supporters have arrived at Albert Park to protest against Posie Parker.

The noise from Albert Park could be heard from Aotea Square where Destiny Church has also congregated. Numbers of people at the counter-protest are yet to be confirmed but it's estimated hundreds had gathered.

Parnell resident Justin Singh, who was there, said Parker is not welcome in New Zealand.

“Trans rights are human rights. Something like this is unacceptable, I have friends from all communities and they are always welcomed to my whānau anytime.”

Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki and a group of around 40 motorcycles passed Albert Park, revving their engines and yelling at the counter-protesters.

Large crowds had also gathered in Aotea Square where Destiny Church is holding a protest about its claims of “sexualisation of our children in schools”. Bikers stopped traffic briefly as they entered the square.

A police spokesperson earlier said they were monitoring the events.

RYAN ANDERSOn/Stuff Posie Parker is surrounded by security as pro-trans supporters heckled her.

"Police will be present to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise, and to minimise disruption to the wider public."

Immigration New Zealand confirmed on Wednesday Parker would be allowed into Aotearoa, despite Immigration Minister Michael Wood’s comments about her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

Urgent court action was then taken by three groups from the Rainbow and transgender community to try and revoke that order.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride asked the judge to review the Minister of Immigration’s decision not to overturn Parker’s permission to enter New Zealand, and asked for an interim order to stop her entering the country until a full hearing could be held.

Lawyer Tiho Mijatov said: “This is about the likely harm to be caused to the transgender community by the minister’s [of immigration] unlawful decision.”

However, Justice David Gendall said for largely technical and procedural reasons the application should fail.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Brian Tamaki from Destiny Church yelled at the trans-rights supporters.

Justice Gendall said he had considerable sympathy with the application and issues of public order were clearly raised.

He was troubled by the fact that Parker had not had the opportunity to be represented at the court case.

A rally in Melbourne erupted into clashes between LGBTQI+ activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes.