Anti-trans activist Posie Parker won't confirm if Wellington event to go ahead

The Wellington leg of controversial anti trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen’s tour is up in the air, after chaotic scenes at her Auckland rally led to her having to be escorted from the event by police.

Speak Up For Women said on Saturday afternoon the Wellington rally had been cancelled due to safety concerns – but Keen, also known as Posie Parker, would not confirm this. She would update whether it was going ahead on Sunday morning, she said.

She told Stuff she was “frightened” after she had soup doused on her prior to speaking at her Auckland event, which drew significant crowds, believed to be in their thousands and mainly consisting of trans rights supporters.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Parker said. “What a shameful day for New Zealand.”

Ryan Anderson Pro-trans supporters drown out Posie Praker at Albert Park

The Briton is a women’s rights campaigner to some, and an anti-trans activist to others. She has speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington this weekend as part of her Let Women Speak tour.

A reporter at the Auckland event said crowds appeared volatile and Parker was widely heckled then booed as she was escorted out. She could be heard asking whether her Wellington event would be the same.

Seven security guards were near Parker, and small pockets of police were on the fringe of the crowd before intervening and helping her through the crowd and into a vehicle. Police have been criticised by Speak Up For Women and the Free Speech Union for not doing more.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council was working "very closely" with police and were continuing to prepare as if the event was happening on Sunday.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said Parker would likely receive the same response in Wellington, and encouraged Wellingtonians to turn up at the counter-protest.

"[Parker] is likely to receive the same response from a community who are very protective of the trans community.

“It would be great if the community really show visibly that they are allies, and that they care about our trans and rainbow whānau."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Anti-trans activist Posie Parker was escorted out of Albert Park by police.

‘Do you think it’ll be worse in Wellington?’

At Albert Park on Saturday, where Parker was due to speak, a small fight broke out as Parker made her way through the barricade.

Parker was escorted out of Albert Park shortly before 11.30am, as crowds booed at her. She appeared to have been pelted by tomato soup - originally reported as paint.

A Stuff reporter at Albert Park said from the moment Parker entered the barricade, tension between the groups, separated by a ring of barricades, started to boil over.

It took just 3-4 minutes before every side of the barricade had collapsed and counter-protesters had made their way through to surround Parker.

No police could be seen inside where the barricades had stood, and less than 10 security guards worked to keep the crowd from overrunning the band rotunda.

It took only a few more minutes before crowds managed to climb over and Parker was surrounded on all sides.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A number of trans-rights supporters have arrived at Albert Park to protest against Posie Parker.

A group of four security guards formed a human shield around her for 10 minutes as the crowd slowly pressed forward.

Fights continued to break out in the crowd, as they ripped down the last fence that was protecting Parker from behind.

It was then that security made a rush with her through the crowd to get her out of the park.

In a livestream on Parker's YouTube channel, it appeared she was being escorted away from the park in a police car. In the police car, an officer asked if she had any injuries. Parker said she just had food in her hair and "just grave fears for this place".

Parker asked the officer if she could be taken to the police station.

"Do you think it'll be worse in Wellington? Maybe it's time to say we can't do it."

Parker’s supporters were also escorted out of the park by police. Some appeared visibly shaken and clutched the hands of police.

Some supporters told police to “do their job”.

The noise from Albert Park could be heard from Aotea Square where Destiny Church had also congregated. Numbers of people at the counter-protest are yet to be confirmed but it's estimated hundreds had gathered.

Parnell resident Justin Singh, who was there, said Parker was not welcome in New Zealand.

“Trans rights are human rights. Something like this is unacceptable, I have friends from all communities and they are always welcomed to my whānau anytime.”

Pride organiser Max Tweedie told Stuff after the protest: "Tāmaki Makaurau demonstrated its values today and stood up to the vile anti-trans hatred of Posie Parker.

Chris McKeen/STUFF Anti-trans activist Posie Parker had to be escorted out of Albert Park after she was meant to speak at a rally.

"We told Posie Parker what [Immigration New Zealand] wouldn't – that she's not welcome here.”

Tweedie said he is "so proud" of the "thousands" of Aucklanders who came out to stand up for trans communities and against hate.

Labour Rainbow Caucus chairperson and MP Shanan Halbert said he was "really proud" of protesters.

"I can't be prouder of the rainbow and ally community for getting out to show solidarity for our trans community and really stand up against transphobia."

For Parker to leave because of the noise made by protesters was a good outcome, he said.

"It became very clear today that she isn't welcome. Nobody wants to hear anti-trans messaging in our country."

Craig Hoyle/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki march down Queen St followed by supporters.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman also attended and said the trans rights supporters “painted the park trans colours”.

Destiny Church march

Earlier on Saturday, Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki and a group of around 40 motorcycles passed Albert Park, revving their engines and yelling at counter-protesters.

Large crowds had also gathered in Aotea Square where Destiny Church was holding a protest about its claims of “sexualisation of our children in schools”. Bikers stopped traffic briefly as they entered the square.

Tamaki and his wife Hannah then marched down Queen St with supporters.

The Tamakis were followed closely by the pro-trans supporters.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Brian Tamaki from Destiny Church yelled at the trans rights supporters.

Police ‘recognise right to protest'

A police spokesperson said the role of police at events like this is to ensure safety and uphold the law, while recognising the lawful right to protest.

”Police were at Albert Park this morning monitoring the event and the counter-protest. As soon as it became clear there was a potential safety risk to the event speaker, she was escorted from the area by police staff,” the spokesperson said.

However, Jonathan Ayling, chief executive of the Free Speech Union, said the police appeared to have taken a “deliberate hands off” approach.

“We are calling on the organisers of the counter-protest to join us in condemning today’s intimidation and violence.

"The Free Speech Union unreservedly condemns violence and intimidation."

Parker allowed into the country

Immigration New Zealand confirmed on Wednesday Parker would be allowed into Aotearoa, despite Immigration Minister Michael Wood’s comments about her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

Urgent court action was then taken by three groups from the Rainbow and transgender community to try and revoke that order.

Correction: Posie Parker was hit with tomato soup, not paint. Story amended March 25, 12.58pm.