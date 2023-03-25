Police on standby to monitor anti-trans activist Posie Parker's rally and counter-protest

Controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, is set to speak at a rally in Auckland on Saturday, with a counter-protest also planned.

Parker, who is women’s rights campaigner to some and an anti-trans activist to others, has speaking engagements in Auckland and Wellington as part of her Let Women Speak tour.

A police spokesperson said police are aware of Parker’s events.

"Police will be present to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise, and to minimise disruption to the wider public."

READ MORE:

* Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen's visit can go ahead, judge rules

* Difficult Conversations: Should Posie Parker be allowed in the country?

* Human rights groups seek interim order to stop Posie Parker coming to NZ

* What you need to know about the anti-trans activist coming to NZ



Breakfast The Breakfast crew discussed the issues surrounding Posie Parker’s visit to New Zealand and read out feedback sent to them by viewers.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirmed on Wednesday she would be allowed into Aotearoa, despite Immigration Minister Michael Wood’s comments about her “inflammatory, vile and incorrect world views”.

Urgent court action was then taken by three groups from the Rainbow and transgender community to try and revoke that order.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride asked the judge to review the Minister of Immigration’s decision not to overturn Keen’s permission to enter New Zealand, and asked for an interim order to stop her entering the country until a full hearing could be held.

Lawyer Tiho Mijatov said: “This is about the likely harm to be caused to the transgender community by the minister’s [of immigration] unlawful decision.”

However, Justice David Gendall said for largely technical and procedural reasons the application should fail.

Justice Gendall said he had considerable sympathy with the application and issues of public order were clearly raised.

He was troubled by the fact that Parker had not had the opportunity to be represented at the court case.

A rally in Melbourne erupted into clashes between LGBTQI+ activists and some of her supporters, a number of whom were seen throwing Nazi salutes.

Parker’s rally is expected to take place at Albert Park at 11am with counter-protestors also set to be there at the same time.