Heavy rain forecasted for the west of North Island

The MetService has issued heavy rain watches for the West Coast and lower North Island this weekend.

Residents in the west of North Island are in for a soggy weekend.

MetService has issued heavy rain watches for the Tararua Ranges from midnight to noon on Sunday, and for Mt Taranaki between 3am to 3pm on Sunday.

A heavy rain watch for the ranges of Westland south of Ōtira has been lifted, however.

MetService said a front, preceded by a moist and strong northwesterly flow, would move northeast across central New Zealand, bringing heavy rain to parts of the North Island on Sunday.

METSERVICE Rain returns to the West Coast this weekend with some Severe Weather Watches in place for Fiordland, Westland and Buller. Overnight Saturday into Sunday the wet weather transfers to the North Island leaving a brighter day on the South Island for Sunday.

There would be periods of heavy rain in those areas and amounts could reach warning criteria, with thunderstorms possible.

A strong wind watch was also in place for Wairarapa until early Sunday, with MetService saying northwest winds could reach severe gale in exposed places.