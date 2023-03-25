Eye surgeon accused of murdering wife puts Remuera mansion up for sale

Pauline Hanna was found dead in her Remuera home.

An eye surgeon accused of murdering his wife, Auckland woman Pauline Hanna, has put their Remuera house up for sale.

Philip John Polkinghorne was charged with Hanna’s alleged murder 16 months after her death in Remuera in April 2021. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial in July 2024.

Their Upland Rd home is now up for sale with the Sotheby’s listing saying “vendor demands action”.

Sotheby’s agent Paul Sissons told Stuff his instructions are to sell and the owner would like the number “six in front of it”.

Sissons said the CV was $5.7m, and he’s talking with suitable and qualified buyers.

The Remuera property is a 376sqm home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Hanna, also known as Pauline Polkinghorne, was found dead at the Upland Rd home she owned with Polkinghorne and her sister-in-law.

She had held various roles at Counties Manukau District Health Board over the two decades prior to her death.