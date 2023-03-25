Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson knocked over by motorcyclist

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was knocked to the ground by a motorcyclist as she walked to the trans rights protest in Auckland.

In a statement, co-leader James Shaw said Davidson was knocked to the ground by a motorcyclist who failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing.

“The incident has been reported to police and Marama is seeing a doctor,” Shaw said.

The party would not make further comment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party MP Marama Davidson is seeing a doctor following the incident.

Thousands of people attended the protest against controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, at Auckland’s Albert Park on Saturday.

The crowds, mainly consisting of trans rights supporters, booed at Parker as she was escorted from the park without having the opportunity to address her supporters like she had planned.

A second event organised by Vision New Zealand and Destiny Church leader Hannah Tāmaki took place at nearby Aotea Square.

The group of about 350 people were protesting the alleged “sexualisation of our children in schools” and was attended by Destiny Church-associated motorcyclists.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A group of Destiny Church-associated motorcyclists, led by Brian Tāmaki, drove past Albert Park, yelling at trans rights supporters.

The group of around 40 motorcyclists, led by Brian Tāmaki, passed Albert Park towards Aotea Square, revving their engines and yelling at the trans rights supporters.

Green Party chief of staff Robin Campbell did not know whether the motorcyclist who hit Davidson was a member of the Destiny Church biker group, but confirmed they were with a “big group” of motorcyclists.

Correction: Previous versions of this story said Davidson was struck during and after the protest.