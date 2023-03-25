Bluebridge ferry Connemara breaks down, cancels Saturday's sailings

The newest Cook Strait ferry Connemara​ has broken down again for the third time in less than two months since it joined Bluebridge’s fleet.

The company said on its website at 9.30am on Saturday the ferry had experienced an “engineering issue” and was undergoing repairs in Wellington.

Its 8.15am departure from Wellington and 2pm return sailing from Picton had been cancelled, but it would resume its normal schedule on Sunday.

Affected passengers would only be refunded because of no available vehicle space on other sailings over the coming weeks.

“We understand this is very disruptive to our customers' travel plans and we are sorry,” Bluebridge said on its website.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Connemara, which carries 500 people, did not have a smooth sailing since it started ferrying people between the North and South Islands since the start of this year. It was berthed for five days on February 17 because of engineering issues, and it was taken out of service less than a day after it resumed taking passengers.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.