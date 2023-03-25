Rolled truck causes delays on Auckland's northwestern motorway

Fire crews and an ambulance have responded to the incident on Auckland’s north-western motorway. (File photo)

A crash involving a rolled truck is causing delays on Auckland's northwestern motorway near Westgate.

A Fire & Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said that one person had been trapped inside the truck.

Crews stabilised the vehicle before removing its windscreen to free the passenger, who was now in the care of St John, the spokesperson said.

They warned city-bound motorists that there would be delays while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were called to reports of the rolled truck around 4.40pm.

They said two occupants of the truck suffered “minor injuries”.

“There is some disruption to traffic, but traffic is flowing slowly in both directions,” they said.

