A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances were underway (File photo)

A person has died after being hit by a car in Ngāruawāhia on Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson said the person was struck by a vehicle on the corner of Great South Road and Newcastle Street.

They said enquiries into the circumstances were underway, and police would update the public once more information was available.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” they said.