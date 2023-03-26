Houses in central Auckland suburb without power after explosion' heard

The Vector outages map showed unplanned outages were occurring in areas around New North Rd and Sandringham Rd.

A number of houses in the central Auckland suburb of Morningside are without power after an “explosion” was heard.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple reports of an “explosion” heard Sunday night, however they were not able to determine the cause, and had handed the reports over to Vector.

The Vector outages map showed unplanned outages was occurring in areas around New North Rd and Sandringham Rd.

Vector have been approached for comment.