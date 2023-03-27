'Vandalism' likely cause of power cut in central Auckland, Vector says

Houses lost power in central Auckland due to vandalism on Sunday night. (File photo)

Vector believes “an act of vandalism” caused houses to lose power in Kingsland and Morningside at about 9pm on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday morning, a spokesperson said staff are still investigating the exact cause.

“But all signs point to it being an act of vandalism. No further details will be released to discourage any copycat incidents.

All houses had power restored about 1am on Monday.

On Sunday night, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple reports of an “explosion” heard Sunday night, however they were not able to determine the cause, and had handed the reports over to Vector.

In a statement on Monday morning, police said they “are not aware of anything being reported to us.”

The houses that lost power were in the areas around New North Rd and Sandringham Rd.

Vector The Vector outages map showed unplanned outages were occurring in areas around New North Rd and Sandringham Rd late on Sunday night.

“A big thank you to our crews that worked late into the night to restore power to the homes and businesses in the area,” the Vector spokesperson said.

“We remind people to always stay away from downed power lines, and call 111 if you see any.”