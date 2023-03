A M4.9 earthquake rattles parts of the North Island on Monday.

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled parts of the North Island on Monday.

The quake occurred at sea off New Zealand’s west coast, about 50km south of Waverley, GeoNet reported.

It struck at after 1.40pm, at a depth of 96km and caused light shaking.

A number of commenters on Twitter said they felt shaking in Palmerston North, Bulls, and even Golden Bay.