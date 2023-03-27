WorkSafe alerted following death near Whanganui

Emergency services were called to the incident on Otomoa Rd in Mangamahu on Monday.

A person has died during an incident at a workplace near Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Otomoa Rd in Mangamahu, about 30 kilometres northeast of Whanganui, at about 11.40am on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said firefighters were called to the scene to assist Hato Hone St John staff, but could not comment further.

Police confirmed one person had died in the incident.

WorkSafe were notified, and the death has been referred to the Coroner.