Video shows orca putting on show for Auckland beachgoers

An orca swims up to the waterline at Thorne Bay on Auckland's North Shore on Saturday. (This video has no sound)

Auckland local Vanessa Bryce, 51, had just rounded the corner into Auckland’s Thorne Bay when she spotted a fin.

Then she saw a tail, splashing water towards the shore. It was an orca, swimming a few meters from the ocean’s edge.

“We got excited and then started panicking, thinking it was beaching itself. But she wasn’t.

“She was just hanging out, doing little shimmers and tail slaps,” Bryce said.

The orca swam into Thorne Bay, near Takapuna beach, on Saturday around 10am and stayed near the beach for around 10 minutes, according to Bryce

“I’ve never seen an orca before, let alone that close. To be able to see the pattern and the tail.

“It was amazing. To be that close and not a boat, no one could quite believe it,” Bryce said.

Vanessa Bryce/Supplied North shore local Vanessa Bryce spotted a cheeky visitor at Thorne Bay on Saturday morning.

New Zealand is home to an estimated 150–200 orcas, which travel long distances throughout the country’s coastal waters.

According to the Department of Conservation, orcas prefer deeper water, but it's not uncommon to find them in estuaries and shallow bays.

Cyclone Gabrielle carved out the coastline around Throne Bay, Bryce said. She thought that was how the orca could swim so close.

“It was like a little show just for us... We should have been paying her,” she said.

Bryce was slightly concerned her dog may become orca food. The orca was in her retriever’s favourite swimming spot.

“I did think my dog was going to get in at one point – he’s a curly coat retriever – and I thought she’d look like a seal,” she said.

Vanessa Bryce/Supplied After about 10 minutes near the shoreline, the orca turned back to the ocean.

But the retriever stayed out of the water, and eventually the orca turned back out to the ocean.

“She just swam out into the sunshine and that was it. Quietly went on her merry way. The water was beautifully clear, she didn’t hurry,” Bryce said.

Bryce walks by Throne Bay every weekend but said she had never had an experience like this.

“It was just perfection,” she said.