Person seriously injured after car crashes into power pole in Warkworth

One person has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a power pole in Warkworth on Monday.

The crash occurred on Woodcocks Rd around 6.45pm, according to a Fire and Emergency spokesperson.

One person was trapped and firefighters were using cutting gear to free them, the spokesperson said.

A local resident told Stuff the crash occurred on the corner “it always does”.

“It's a shocking road,” he said.

The vector outage map showed power cuts spanning Warkworth, stretching from Woodcocks Rd to Sandspit Rd.

Two ambulances, police, and the Auckland rescue helicopter attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said cordons were in place on Old Kaipara Rd and Carran Rd.